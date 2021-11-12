homicide

Reedley brothers arrested in connection to murder of Fresno County farmworker

EMBED <>More Videos

Reedley brothers arrested in connection to murder of farmworker

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Reedley brothers were arrested in Mexico last week in connection to the fatal shooting of a Fresno County farmworker.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Victor Cerna and 32-year-old Vincent Cerna were arrested on November 1.



Both men are accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jose Mendez Varela while he was working in a vineyard near Harris Ranch on April 16.

RELATED: 1 farmworker killed, 2 critically injured in Fresno County shooting

Two other workers were also shot multiple times that day. Both victims have survived their injuries, officials said.

Investigators say the Cerna brothers were pruning grapevines with the victims when the group got into an argument.

That's when the suspects pulled out guns and shot the three other men. The two drove off in a car.

In June, detectives say they received a tip from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office saying they arrested the brothers on drug charges in Mexico City.

The U.S. Marshals Service helped extradite the Cernas back to America.

The two brothers were transported and booked into the Fresno County jail on November 5 on murder charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyarrestmurderhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Man found guilty for killing of 17-year-old Fresno boy in 2018
Murder case on hold for teen accused of killing Fresno street vendor
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News