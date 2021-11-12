Reedley brothers arrested in connection to murder of Fresno County farmworker

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Reedley brothers were arrested in Mexico last week in connection to the fatal shooting of a Fresno County farmworker.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Victor Cerna and 32-year-old Vincent Cerna were arrested on November 1.Both men are accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jose Mendez Varela while he was working in a vineyard near Harris Ranch on April 16.Two other workers were also shot multiple times that day. Both victims have survived their injuries, officials said.Investigators say the Cerna brothers were pruning grapevines with the victims when the group got into an argument.That's when the suspects pulled out guns and shot the three other men. The two drove off in a car.In June, detectives say they received a tip from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office saying they arrested the brothers on drug charges in Mexico City.The U.S. Marshals Service helped extradite the Cernas back to America.The two brothers were transported and booked into the Fresno County jail on November 5 on murder charges.