Father shot during argument with his son in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a father was shot during an argument with his son.

Officers were called to a home on Beechwood near Dante in Northwest Fresno Friday evening.

Police say the shooting may have been accidental.

"We understand at this time that there was some sort of altercation between the father and the son," said Lt. Tim Titejen. "And somehow they started wrestling for the weapon and the weapon went off. That's all we really know at this point."

The father was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

