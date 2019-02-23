SHOOTING

Fight leads to shooting in Southeast Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting in Southeast Fresno on Saturday.

Fresno police say they got a call for a disturbance at about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. Witnesses say the disturbance turned into a fight and eventually led to a shooting in the area of E. Townsend Avenue and S. Hazelwood Boulevard.

The victim of the shooting is a man in his 20s, who was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. There is no word on his condition at this time, and there was no suspect information immediately available.

This story is developing, stay with Action News for the latest.
