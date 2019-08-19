apartment fire

Fire crews battle large apartment complex fire near Fresno State, several families displaced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm fire burning through an apartment complex in northeast Fresno.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at the Maplewood Apartments on Backer Avenue near Shaw Avenue which is across the street from Fresno State.



Fire officials say at least 14 units have been destroyed by the flames, leaving multiple families displaced. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Charred remains of an apartment building continue to burn as crews continue their long battle against the flames. Multiple families left displaced. (Razmik Canas)





Video sent in by ABC30 insiders show plumes of black smoke and flames spreading through the complex. Witnesses tell Action News the flames could be seen from more than a mile away.

Video sent in by an ABC30 insider show neighbors reacting to the tall flames engulfing an apartment building. (Plesy Chan)



Fresno police assisted fire crews in evacuating surround apartment buildings as the flames continued to spread throughout the complex.

University officials with Fresno State tweeted the following statement:



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Action News will provide the latest updates at 11.

