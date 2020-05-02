Hundreds line up for corn dogs, fries at Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The folks behind Lawson Concessions saw their business completely dry up once the coronavirus pandemic hit and fairs started canceling.But on Friday, hundreds of people waited in long lines to be among the first to get their hands on their county fair staples - including their bacon curly fries and their 'flaming' corn dogs.The Big Fresno Fair is hosting a month-long drive-thru food feature with all your deep-fried favorites.This weekend, they're featuring Lawsons Concessions' Colossal Dog stand.You'll be able to pick up a colossal dog or brick of fries while helping the local business stay afloat during these trying times."Financially, you wonder how you're going to get bills paid. You know the rents for our shops and insurance payments, so for Fresno to do that for us, it means the world to us," says Monica Jackson, manager of Lawson Concessions.Jackson was shocked when she started seeing dozens of cars snaked around the parking lot off of Kings Canyon Road early Friday, eager for the smell and taste of a fresh-dipped corn dog."I wasn't expecting this, I wasn't expecting the news to be out here. And I wasn't expecting the Big Fresno Fair to put it on their page. This is really big for us," she says.While organizers say they will feature a different food vendor every weekend, they're also moving forward with plans to stage the Big Fresno Fair later this fall, even if that means with some adjustments.