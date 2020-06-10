Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to visitors on Friday, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will reopen Friday, June 12, with some new safety measures to keep guests and animals safe.Visitors will now receive a scheduled time to visit the zoo to limit crowding at the front gate, said Scott Barton, the zoo's executive director.Guests will be able to purchase tickets online and visit their favorite animals from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Other safety measures will be added to increase social distancing between attendees.Some of the more narrow paths at the zoo will become one-way, and extra barriers will be added between guests and some of the animals that may be able to contract COVID-19.Officials say some of the zoos "high-touch" and indoor areas will stay closed for the time being.Barton encouraged guests over the age of 12 to bring face masks with them to the zoo as a precaution, but they will not be required to wear them.