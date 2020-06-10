Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to visitors on Friday, officials say

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will reopen June 12, with some new safety measures to keep guests and animals safe.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will reopen Friday, June 12, with some new safety measures to keep guests and animals safe.

Visitors will now receive a scheduled time to visit the zoo to limit crowding at the front gate, said Scott Barton, the zoo's executive director.

Guests will be able to purchase tickets online and visit their favorite animals from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other safety measures will be added to increase social distancing between attendees.

Some of the more narrow paths at the zoo will become one-way, and extra barriers will be added between guests and some of the animals that may be able to contract COVID-19.

Officials say some of the zoos "high-touch" and indoor areas will stay closed for the time being.

Barton encouraged guests over the age of 12 to bring face masks with them to the zoo as a precaution, but they will not be required to wear them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno west centralfresnozoobusinessfresno chaffee zoocommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to survive COVID-19 closure
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourning death of Uzuri the Giraffe
Fresno Chaffee Zoo offer pen pal program to teach kids about animals
Fresno Chaffee Zoo turns Party of the Planet to online activity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Tulare Co. crash, part of Hwy 198 closed for investigation
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy is Paso Robles, authorities say
Central California coronavirus cases
23-year-old man arrested in connection to Visalia child abuse
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Central CA statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
Fisherman who drowned in Kings River while trying to save child identified
Show More
Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
2 bicyclists hospitalized after crash with car in Fresno County
Man and woman in critical condition after shooting in west central Fresno
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News