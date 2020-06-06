The Fresno County Fruit Trail is now open

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 2020 Fresno County Fruit Trail is now underway, allowing customers to buy fresh-picked produce directly from the farm.While COVID-19 has required some adjustments, Fresno County agriculture is essential, and fruit trail stands and stores are open.Right now, visitors can enjoy strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherries, apricots, peaches, nectarines, and more.