Fresno County Fruit Trail

The Fresno County Fruit Trail is now open

Visitors can enjoy fresh-picked strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherries, apricots, peaches, and nectarines right now.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 2020 Fresno County Fruit Trail is now underway, allowing customers to buy fresh-picked produce directly from the farm.

While COVID-19 has required some adjustments, Fresno County agriculture is essential, and fruit trail stands and stores are open.

Right now, visitors can enjoy strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, cherries, apricots, peaches, nectarines, and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresno countyfresno county fruit trailfruit
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO COUNTY FRUIT TRAIL
Fresh fruit, festivals and farmers markets: Fresno County Fruit Trail 2019 kicks off
Fruit trail bus gets ready for it's second ride through Fresno County
Fresno County Fruit Trail
Fresno County Fruit Trail opens as harvest season starts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kori Muhammad sentenced to life in prison without parole
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
Central California coronavirus cases
2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station
Newsom directs CA police officers to stop training use of neck hold
1 killed in fiery crash near Lemoore, CHP says
Authorities investigating drive-by shooting in San Joaquin
Show More
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Car catches fire, 4 in hospital after crash in southwest Fresno
Raid that killed Breonna Taylor fuels call to end 'no knock' warrants
Attorney: Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death followed Chauvin's orders
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
More TOP STORIES News