Fresno County Health Department remains closed after water main break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Health Department remains closed due to flooding.

Hundreds of employees were forced to work out of other county buildings Thursday.

A water main break in Downtown Fresno shut-down the department on Fulton Street, Wednesday at around lunchtime.

Officials say the break took place in an alley behind the building.

It sent about three to four feet of water rushing into the basement and parts of the first floor. No injuries were reported.

The basement area had the worst flooding. That's where they conduct testing for different illnesses and diseases.

County officials say the Health Department will remain closed through Friday.

Health officials are asking the public to call (559) 600-3200 or visit www.fcdph.org for information on how to access services.
