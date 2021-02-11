hit and run

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after crashing car in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Fresno County crash that turned into a deadly hit-and-run.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Fresno County crash that turned into a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened around 9:30 pm on Dickenson and Olive Avenues.

Officers said a woman was driving north when she lost control of her car, and the vehicle rolled over.

She was not wearing a seat belt. The impact of the crash threw her from the car onto the roadway, just as oncoming traffic was approaching.

"There was another vehicle traveling southbound after the collision had stabilized. The driver was now in the roadway and was run over by the vehicle," said CHP Sgt. Taka Hiura. "We have no other information on that other vehicle."

The woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The CHP is now working to find the hit-and-run driver and their vehicle.

Officers are also investigating what causes the initial crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyhit and runrollover crashhit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dinuba
38-year-old man killed in hit and run in Fresno County, police say
Car crashes into home in Merced, police searching for 3 suspects
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
Some CVS pharmacies taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
More CA teens being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl
Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old was making child porn
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Merced Police arrest 14-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man
Fresno seniors provided free meals, groceries every week
Show More
Fewer first-time freshman are enrolling in college amid COVID-19
Sierra Forest officials conduct prescribed fire operations 6 months after Creek Fire
Restaurants prep for busy Valentine's Day weekend with outdoor dining
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
More TOP STORIES News