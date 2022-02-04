Fresno County Wine and Chocolate Lovers Weekend happening this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Described as fruit-forward and pleasing to the palette, you can find small-batch wines made from a Fresno County vineyard paying tribute to the owners' Croatian winemaking roots.
Ziveli owner John Nale says they specialize in Zinfandel, a grape he specifically chose to honor his Croatian grandparents that settled in the Central Valley in 1926.
"We sell out of our zin very quickly," he said. "We've done well with our Cabernet Sauvignon."
While navigating any business during a pandemic is a challenge, Nale says they're overcoming supply chain issues that have created a shortage of glass bottles and label adhesive.
"The bottle price has gone up 50% and adhesives whatever they have," Nale said.
Those labels vary from their signature look to commissioned artwork from local artists.
The boutique winery recently celebrated five years in business with a tasting room that's as inviting as it's pleasing to the eye.
"I want them to feel welcome and there's a warmth here," Nale said.
You can get a taste of that experience this weekend. Ziveli is one of 15 wineries participating in the wine and choc weekend.
"We are pairing four of our wines with four different chocolates," says Co-Owner Rondi Nale.
Rondi says their family runs winery lives by three words: love, joy and quality.
"If they come here, they're going to feel the love, feel joyful and enjoy our quality wines, quality people and quality time," she said.
You can experience it this weekend during The Fresno County Wine and Chocolate Lovers Weekend. Wristbands can be purchased in advance at the Fresno County wine journey website.
