Man shot in the thigh in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officers received a ShotSpotter call of eight rounds fired near San Pablo and McKenzie Avenues just before 2:30 a.m.Investigators say a 49-year-old man was shot in the thigh and was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.At about the same time, another shooting victim showed up at Saint Agnes Medical Center.It's unknown at this time if the two are connected.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.