Stop by for corn dogs, curly fries, deep-fried Oreos at the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you have an opportunity to support local fair food vendors and score some delicious deep-fried savories in Fresno.

Space Age will be offering corn dogs, and curly fries with chili and cheese on top.

Fanny's Fabulous Funnel Cakes can satisfy that sweet tooth, with a wide range of toppings, including powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, caramel, and chocolate.



They also have deep-fried Oreos.

It's all part of the Big Fresno Fair's drive-thru 'Fair Food Feature' event at the Fresno Fairgrounds to support local businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Your support for these concessionaires is vital, as they have been hit hard with widespread cancellations of fairs and community events.

So head to the Fresno fairgrounds and go to the Carnival lot - off Kings Canyon Road.

Bring your cash, which can help make the lines move faster.
