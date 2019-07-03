hazmat

Fresno hazmat situation: Men treated for overdose

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two men sent to the hospital following a hazmat situation in southeast Fresno Monday night were treated for an overdose, authorities confirmed.

Four kilos of a white powdery substance was found inside a car parked outside of the home Atchison Street. The sample was sent to the DOJ laboratory for testing.

Detectives did not find evidence in the home that led them to believe drugs were being manufactured.

Police said they have seen some hazmat cases involving Fentanyl, but in this instance, officers were unsure if the powder was laced with the drug.

The hazmat team was called as a precaution.

