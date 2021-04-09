Man arrested in connection to east central Fresno homicide, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to an east central Fresno homicide investigation on Wednesday.Fresno police say Andrew Condee shot and killed 27-year-old Christian Juarez inside an apartment on Hedges and Recreation Avenues on Saturday, March 6.Detectives from several law enforcement agencies, including the Fresno Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, tracked down Condee this week.Investigators found him in west central Fresno near Marks and Clinton Avenues. When they tried to speak with Condee, he ran away.Officers chased him for a short distance before he was taken into custody.Police say Condee is a former gang member. Detectives have not revealed a motive for the shooting.The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Condee for the deadly shooting on Friday.