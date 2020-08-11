shooting

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in central Fresno, police say

Roads in the neighborhood are blocked as officers continue their investigation.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in a central Fresno neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Tyler Avenue at 9th Street around 6 a.m.

RELATED: 'This is not OK with us': Fresno police respond to 3 shootings in 30 minutes overnight

Investigators say at least two people were shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.

Further information regarding what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.

RELATED: Shootings in Fresno area up 50% compared to this time last year

Roads in the neighborhood are blocked as officers continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
