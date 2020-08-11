1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in a central Fresno neighborhood on Tuesday morning.Officers were called to Tyler Avenue at 9th Street around 6 a.m.Investigators say at least two people were shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.Further information regarding what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.Roads in the neighborhood are blocked as officers continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.