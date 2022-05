FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Island Waterpark hopes to add some 300 people to its staff this year.Park officials will host a job fair this Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm.The most pressing need is lifeguards, but the water park is hiring for many other positions, including cashiers, cooks, maintenance workers, and ticket attendants.You can apply on the day of the job fair but are encouraged to apply online along with a resume.