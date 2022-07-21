Fresno mother admits to sex crimes for bringing 11-year-old into her 'throuple'

Investigators say Brent Cox repeatedly sexually abused the child and planned to make her his third wife.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The second domino fell Wednesday in an unusual child sex crimes case when a mother admitted her role in the sexual abuse of her daughter.

Tammy Schreiner was involved in a long-term love triangle relationship with husband and wife Brent and Jillian Cox.

Prosecutors say Schreiner added a fourth person to their "throuple" when she brought her then-11-year-old daughter into their sexual relationship.

She pleaded no contest to lewd acts with a child and felony child abuse Wednesday.

"She's been held accountable for exposing her daughter to this terrible situation," said prosecutor Andrew Janz.

Schreiner will have to register as a sex offender as part of her deal.

Jillian Cox admitted to child abuse in October and is now serving four years of probation.

Investigators say Brent Cox repeatedly sexually abused the girl and planned to make her his third wife.

They say he even recorded video evidence of his crimes, but tried to hide it.

They found it in a safe at his workplace, along with firearms Cox is not allowed to have because of a prior conviction.

Brent Cox is still facing charges that could send him to prison for more than 41 years.

His attorney didn't want to comment for this story, but legal analyst Tony Capozzi says he's more likely to try to settle the case now that the two women have reached plea deals because they could make the evidence against him even stronger.

"They admitted what they did," Capozzi said. "This will have, I think, a direct effect on what he will do in the case now."

"There were some legal issues with them being able to testify against each other," Janz said. "Now that they're no longer defendants in this case they're available to testify against Brent Cox who has not entered a plea."

Cox has pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges against him.

Janz says the girl is now living with other family members and recovering from the trauma.

"It appears that she's doing better," he said. "So we're happy she's moving on with her life and being spared of going through a trial."

Schreiner will be back in court in September when the judge is expected to sentence her six years in prison.