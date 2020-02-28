33-year-old man injured in northwest Fresno drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in northwest Fresno late Thursday night.Officers say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was visiting family in the on Fairmont near Marks Avenue.He told police he recognized the vehicle that drove near the house. He reportedly ran toward the SUV, but then someone inside pulled out a gun, shot him, and then drove away.The bullet grazed the victim in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive."The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.Officers are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.