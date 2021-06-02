Hundreds lose power in neighborhoods across north Fresno, PG&E says

In northwest Fresno, the area near Bullard and Polk Avenues, more than 400 customers lost power due to an equipment failure.
The utility company said power should be restored sometime this morning.
Meanwhile, in north Fresno, dozens living near Shaw and West Avenues, Cedar and Herndon Avenues and Saybrook and Perrin also lost electricity.
PG&E didn't say what caused the outage but that those neighborhoods should have power restored within hours.
For more information on power outages in your area, click here.