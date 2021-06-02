power outage

Hundreds lose power in neighborhoods across north Fresno, PG&E says

Hundreds of PG&E customers in Fresno were left without power after an outage early Wednesday morning.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds lose power in neighborhoods across north Fresno, PG&E says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of PG&E customers in Fresno were left without power after an outage early Wednesday morning.

In northwest Fresno, the area near Bullard and Polk Avenues, more than 400 customers lost power due to an equipment failure.

The utility company said power should be restored sometime this morning.

Meanwhile, in north Fresno, dozens living near Shaw and West Avenues, Cedar and Herndon Avenues and Saybrook and Perrin also lost electricity.

PG&E didn't say what caused the outage but that those neighborhoods should have power restored within hours.

For more information on power outages in your area, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestfresno northeastpower outagepg&econsumer
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Thousands without power near Sanger, Del Rey
Power restored to hundreds following outage in Kings County
Central CA storm brings lightning, rain, power outages
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News