20-year-old man shot in the head at central Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot twice in the head at a central Fresno gas station.

Officers were called to the Arco station on Olive Avenue and Parkway Drive at around 1:00 am.

Fresno police said several people were standing outside the station when a black four-door car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice in the face. Officers said he was breathing and conscious when they arrived on the scene.

Paramedics rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

Officials say the victim and the group he was with were staying at a nearby hotel. They are not from Fresno.

No suspect information has been released.
