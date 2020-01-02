3 injured when suspects open fire on apartment complex in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Remnants of crime scene tape and an apartment unit riddled with bullets are what's left of a terrifying start to 2020."There was like ten to twenty shots; it was so scary. My kids were screaming, crying all I could do was tell them to calm down and lay on the ground," one neighbor said.Residents in the neighborhood on Cornelia Avenue didn't want to speak on camera out of fear of retaliation but said just two hours into the new year they heard the unthinkable."I knew something really bad happened when I saw all the ambulance and people scattering everywhere," another neighbor told Action News.According to Fresno Police, three people -- a 33-year-old man and two women ages 21 and just 15 years old were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."They shot from the outside into the apartment complex and the victims were in the back bedroom when they were struck by gunfire," said Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson.Investigators say after interviewing witnesses, they are looking for as many as four shooters but have not released a description."All four of these suspects did fire into this apartment according to these statements," Hudson said.One of those bullets went through the bedroom of a neighboring apartment."It was scary because my kids lay on my bed all the time," a neighbor said.The woman said she and her children came home to find police swarming their complex."He was like mom what's going on what monster came?" she said.Because the bullet went through the headboard of her bed, she's thankful they were at her mother's house celebrating New Year's Eve."Bullets don't have any names on them, so I just thank God my kids weren't in the room when it happened," she said.Police say it's unclear if the victims knew their shooters. Investigators are still looking for anyone with information leading to an arrest.