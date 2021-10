FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a Fresno hospital Wednesday morning.Investigators said the teen was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center around 2:30 am with a gunshot wound to her upper body.Shortly before she arrived at the hospital, police say they received a Shotspotter call for Kearney near Teilman in southwest Fresno.It's believed the two incidents are connected.Officers have not released further information on their investigation or a possible motive for the attack.