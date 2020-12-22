Man shot multiple times in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in northwest Fresno overnight.The shooting happened outside the Taco Bell on Shaw and West Avenues around midnight.Fresno police say the victim tried to drive away from the scene after he was shot. He went over a median and crashed into a traffic light.Investigators say the man was shot multiple times in the lower body, his arms and his wrist."He indicated he was in a disturbance with a known subject, almost kind of a semi-relationship," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "He had confronted the suspect over some property he was owed to him, and then during the disturbance, the suspect produced a handgun and fired several rounds at him."The man is expected to recover.Police have not released a suspect description.