shooting

Man shot multiple times in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in northwest Fresno overnight.

The shooting happened outside the Taco Bell on Shaw and West Avenues around midnight.

Fresno police say the victim tried to drive away from the scene after he was shot. He went over a median and crashed into a traffic light.

Investigators say the man was shot multiple times in the lower body, his arms and his wrist.

"He indicated he was in a disturbance with a known subject, almost kind of a semi-relationship," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "He had confronted the suspect over some property he was owed to him, and then during the disturbance, the suspect produced a handgun and fired several rounds at him."

The man is expected to recover.

Police have not released a suspect description.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestcrimeshootingman shotcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Walmart in Tulare shut down, shoppers flee after reports of shooting
Police investigating after 2 shot in Visalia
1 shot, 2 in custody after shooting in downtown Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News