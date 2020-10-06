Woman shot as gunfire erupts at party in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was shot in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Investigators say the shooting happened during a party at a home on Holland and Swift Avenues, off Ashlan and West Avenues, around 2 am.Around 50 people were at the party, and when the homeowner asked people to leave, gunfire erupted."As the homeowner was attempting to have the partygoers leave because he felt it was getting out of control was when the shots were fired. At this point, all we know is we have multiple shooters," said Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson.A young woman was shot outside the home and rushed to the hospital. Officials have not released her condition.Detectives say there may be more victims.The police have not provided any suspect information yet. A motive for the shooting has also not been determined.The road is closed as detectives canvass the area for evidence and look to see if any nearby houses were hit.