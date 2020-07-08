2 women shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after two women were shot on Wednesday morning.Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Lorena and Ivy Avenues just after 7 a.m.Police found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.Soon after, a second woman suffering from a gunshot wound showed up in the hospital. Officials say she had been shot in the upper body.Investigators believe she was connected to the attack on Ivy Avenue.Officers are investigating to determine a motive for the shooting.