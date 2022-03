FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after police say he was stabbed during an attempted robbery in central Fresno.It happened around 12:30 am Thursday at Belmont and Bond.Investigators say the 32-year-old victim was riding his bike when he was approached by a group of about four or five.They demanded he give up the bike, but he refused.The group started fighting, and the victim was stabbed once in the lower back.The suspects left the scene without the bike.The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.Police have not released a description of the suspects at this time.