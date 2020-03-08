stabbing

Man stabbed in central Fresno not giving much info on suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man who was stabbed in central Fresno Saturday isn't giving investigators much help to find his attacker.

Officers say the victim was stabbed in the leg at Clinton and First around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

When family members took the victim to CRMC for treatment, authorities started asking him how he got the stab wound.

But officers say he is not cooperating with their search for a suspect.
