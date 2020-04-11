stabbing

Homeless woman in critical condition after being stabbed repeatedly in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed repeatedly by a man in downtown Fresno.

The incident occurred near O Street and Mariposa Street at about 10 on Saturday morning.

CHP says the stabbing occurred after the woman, who is homeless, confronted the man, who was rummaging in her belongings.

The two then had a physical altercation, during which the man stabbed her repeatedly with an unknown object, according to the CHP.

She was rushed to CRMC.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP at 559-262-0400.

They are investigating the incident as attempted murder.
