Fresno police crackdown on street racing, issue 86 citations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are cracking down on street racing and dangerous driving on Blackstone Avenue.Over the weekend, the department sent more officers to patrol for illegal racing and sideshows.Officers made a total of 166 traffic stops and issued 86 citations on Sunday night.Ten other drivers were arrested for being under the influence.The department has been focusing on traffic enforcement through saturation patrols as the number of fatal collisions is on the rise.In December, four people were killed in a crash on Bullard and Palm minutes after police tried pulling over an 18-year-old street racer.