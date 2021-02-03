street racing

Fresno police crackdown on street racing, issue 86 citations

Over the weekend, the department sent more officers to patrol for illegal racing and sideshows.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are cracking down on street racing and dangerous driving on Blackstone Avenue.

RELATED: Fresno leaders, police working to curb illegal street racing

Over the weekend, the department sent more officers to patrol for illegal racing and sideshows.

Officers made a total of 166 traffic stops and issued 86 citations on Sunday night.

Ten other drivers were arrested for being under the influence.

RELATED: Friends and family remember Sanger High School senior killed in crash
EMBED More News Videos

Countless messages from her peers were posted alongside them -- expressing gratitude and love for the teen they knew as Allie.



The department has been focusing on traffic enforcement through saturation patrols as the number of fatal collisions is on the rise.

In December, four people were killed in a crash on Bullard and Palm minutes after police tried pulling over an 18-year-old street racer.

RELATED: 'It didn't have to end in a tragedy': Police say Fresno crash that killed 4 people was avoidable
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnostreet racingfresno police departmenttraffic stopcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STREET RACING
Friends and family remember Sanger HS senior killed in crash
Fresno leaders, police working to curb illegal street racing
Police say Fresno crash that killed 4 was avoidable
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during freeway takeover in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021
Doordash charges Fresno customers an extra fee
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Tulare County hits pause button on first dose vaccination clinics
2 shot in Merced, police searching for suspects
Fresno ranks 2nd among U.S. cities in fastest rise in rent
President urges Democrats to take bold action on COVID relief plan
Show More
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
Tulare Co. man accused of severely beating dog, 6 years after killing another dog
Driver hospitalized after crashing into FAX bus in central Fresno
Golden Globes nominations: See full list of nominees
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
More TOP STORIES News