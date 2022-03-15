Central California veteran opens gym in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ropes are moving at Swole Fitness as clients focus on getting a full-body workout at one of the Valley's newest gyms."Getting people healthy is very important. We don't want to wait until that doctor's appointment that tells us that we need to be. So if we are here and we are healthy, and we are fit. We can be more productive for our families, our workplace and our communities," Randy Hannah said.Hannah is the owner of Swole Fitness, which stands for "strong without limitations every day.""So whether that means we have a client that is looking to lose weight, we have youth athletics looking to improve their performance, if we have guys that of course want to get Swole and be a little bigger and put on size. Our goal is to help the client get past where they couldn't get past themselves," Hannah said.The Valley native just held his grand opening for the central Fresno business.Hannah has always loved exercise and served in the military after graduation."The military is all about selfless service, and that's what I'm carrying on here through Swole Fitness," Hannah said.For years, he was a personal trainer throughout Fresno but decided to go out on his own.He says there were challenges that came with opening a black-owned business, but his mental toughness and passion helped him persevere."Just being from where you are and letting the environment dictate who you can become. I think getting over that was the biggest part, but when you do what you love, and you follow your heart, it was not hard at all," Hannah said.A Valley veteran stepping out in faith to follow his fitness dreams, with support from his family along the way.Swole Fitness serves clients ten and up.