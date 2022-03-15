Taking Action Together

Central California veteran opens gym in Fresno

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Central California veteran opens gym in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ropes are moving at Swole Fitness as clients focus on getting a full-body workout at one of the Valley's newest gyms.

"Getting people healthy is very important. We don't want to wait until that doctor's appointment that tells us that we need to be. So if we are here and we are healthy, and we are fit. We can be more productive for our families, our workplace and our communities," Randy Hannah said.

Hannah is the owner of Swole Fitness, which stands for "strong without limitations every day."

"So whether that means we have a client that is looking to lose weight, we have youth athletics looking to improve their performance, if we have guys that of course want to get Swole and be a little bigger and put on size. Our goal is to help the client get past where they couldn't get past themselves," Hannah said.

The Valley native just held his grand opening for the central Fresno business.

Hannah has always loved exercise and served in the military after graduation.

"The military is all about selfless service, and that's what I'm carrying on here through Swole Fitness," Hannah said.
For years, he was a personal trainer throughout Fresno but decided to go out on his own.

He says there were challenges that came with opening a black-owned business, but his mental toughness and passion helped him persevere.

"Just being from where you are and letting the environment dictate who you can become. I think getting over that was the biggest part, but when you do what you love, and you follow your heart, it was not hard at all," Hannah said.

A Valley veteran stepping out in faith to follow his fitness dreams, with support from his family along the way.

Swole Fitness serves clients ten and up.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthfitnesstaking action togethergymbusiness
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Housing Watch: Big spike in home prices in Los Banos
Volunteers work to clean up illegal dump sites in Coalinga
Check out tiny homes at Fresno Home and Garden Show
Housing Watch: Shortage of inventory still impacting Valley homebuyers
TOP STORIES
Fresno police ID suspect accused of stabbing teen at Fashion Fair Mall
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
1 killed in crash on Highway 41 in Madera County, authorities say
15-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of teen boy in Porterville
Teen killed after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Tulare
Woman killed when car crashes into Fresno County canal
California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends
Show More
Video shows man flung onto street trying to stop CA car burglary
CA bill aims to eliminate high costs for breast cancer screenings
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Motorcycle rider dies in northeast Fresno crash
More TOP STORIES News