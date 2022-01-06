FUSD offering free COVID-19 testing for students before return to school

Bullard: North Parking Lot

Gaston: Main Drop Off Area

Fresno High: Echo Street in front of the Library

Hoover: North Parking Lot

McLane: Main Drop Off Area

Roosevelt: Cedar Ave. Parking Lot

Sunnyside: South Parking Lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is offering free testing for students before they head back to the classroom.Families can book an appointment at one of six high schools, including Fresno High and Hoover, as well as any of the Fresno County testing locations.The tests are self-collected, shallow, nasal PCR tests with results in less than two days.The school district is also distributing free rapid COVID-19 test kits. Families can pick them up at one of the following locations on Friday, January 7, and Monday, January 10, from 7:15 am to 3 pm.School is back in session on Tuesday, January 11.