FUSD offering free COVID-19 testing for students before return to school

Families can book an appointment at one of six high schools, including Fresno High and Hoover, as well as any of the Fresno County testing locations.
The tests are self-collected, shallow, nasal PCR tests with results in less than two days.
The school district is also distributing free rapid COVID-19 test kits. Families can pick them up at one of the following locations on Friday, January 7, and Monday, January 10, from 7:15 am to 3 pm.
School is back in session on Tuesday, January 11.