Fresno Unified distributing free meals for Thanksgiving break on Monday

Addams

Figarden

Jefferson

Turner

Cooper

Fort Miller

Sequoia

Terronez

Tioga

Wawona

Yosemite

Bullard

Edison

Fresno

Hoover

McLane

Roosevelt

Sunnyside

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is taking action to make sure students have food throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.The district is handing out to-go meals for the Thanksgiving Break.These meals will have enough food for breakfast and lunch for seven days. The giveaway is only happening on Monday between 10 am and 12 pm.There are 18 pick-up locations within the district: