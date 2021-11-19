fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified distributing free meals for Thanksgiving break on Monday

The district is handing out to-go meals for the Thanksgiving Break.
EMBED <>More Videos

FUSD distributing free meals for Thanksgiving break Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is taking action to make sure students have food throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

The district is handing out to-go meals for the Thanksgiving Break.

These meals will have enough food for breakfast and lunch for seven days. The giveaway is only happening on Monday between 10 am and 12 pm.

There are 18 pick-up locations within the district:

  • Addams
  • Figarden
  • Jefferson
  • Turner
  • Cooper
  • Fort Miller
  • Sequoia
  • Terronez
  • Tioga
  • Wawona
  • Yosemite
  • Bullard
  • Edison
  • Fresno
  • Hoover
  • McLane
  • Roosevelt
  • Sunnyside


    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkfresnofoodfree foodfresno unified school district
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
    FUSD continues distributing free meals despite Thanksgiving break
    Fresno Unified unveils new Career Technical Education building
    FUSD students start mentoring club for middle schoolers
    FUSD to provide $200 stipend for subs who teach consecutive days
    TOP STORIES
    Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
    Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
    US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
    21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
    1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
    Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
    Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
    Show More
    Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
    Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
    COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
    Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
    1 arrested for Merced double murder
    More TOP STORIES News