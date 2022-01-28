fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified to give extra pay to teachers filling staffing shortages amid Omicron wave

Teachers accepting requests to substitute or taking extra students will get an additional hour of per diem pay
Fresno Unified to give extra pay to teachers filling staffing shortages amid Omicron wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association are collaborating to combat the Omicron wave, which has caused staffing shortages for several school districts.

Educators are implementing temporary time adjustments and additional safety measures to keep students and staff safe.

Teachers accepting requests to substitute or taking extra students will get an additional hour of per diem pay. They will receive the compensation at the beginning of the next school year on August 12.

Until the daily COVID-19 case rate improves, in-person teacher and community meetings will be optional and limited.

The district is also working to provide a HEPA air filter purifier in each classroom and a new shipment of KN95 masks.

