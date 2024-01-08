Fresno Unified showcase winter camp skills at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified students were able to showcase what they learned during their final day of winter camp.

Two of the camps worked together to put on the music performances at Chukchansi Park on Friday afternoon, while the other produced the whole event.

It was made possible thanks to the help of CSA Events and Entertainment.

''Over the last two weeks, we have worked together with Fresno Unified to see a couple hundred students now, and we have two camps going on: one is making a banda, and the other one is the Fresno Grizzlies camp," says CSA Events and Entertainment Owner Chris Wilson.

Students learned how to use the Fresno Grizzlies Jumbotron Video Board and technology, while the performing students were able to use their music skills and create a rock band setting.