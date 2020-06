Man accused of being Golden State Killer expected to plead guilty in Sacramento today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of being the Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty in front of a Sacramento judge on Monday.Joseph DeAngelo, 68, is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rape-related charges during proceedings at California State University, Sacramento, in the Student Union Ballroom. We will be streaming the hearing live here.The plea is an effort to avoid the death penalty. Victims have expressed both frustration and relief.DeAngelo is accused of crimes that extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties. The crime spree started with bedroom ransackings and a murder in Visalia