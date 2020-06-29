Golden State Killer

Man accused of being Golden State Killer expected to plead guilty in Sacramento today

The man accused of being the Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty in front of a Sacramento judge on Monday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of being the Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty in front of a Sacramento judge on Monday.

RELATED: Accused Golden State Killer returns to court following offer to plea

Joseph DeAngelo, 68, is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rape-related charges during proceedings at California State University, Sacramento, in the Student Union Ballroom. We will be streaming the hearing live here.

The plea is an effort to avoid the death penalty. Victims have expressed both frustration and relief.

RELATED: Meet the Tulare County prosecutors assigned to the Golden State Killer trial

DeAngelo is accused of crimes that extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties. The crime spree started with bedroom ransackings and a murder in Visalia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliatulare countysacramentorapecrimegolden state killermurdervisalia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
Man accused of being Golden State Killer to plead guilty
Accused Golden State Killer returns to court following offer to plea
Same DNA tech used in Debbie Dorian case, Golden State Killer case
Golden State Killer case, other factors could delay Erika Sandoval retrial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Woman discovers dead puppies in bags on rural road in Dinuba
Fire sparks inside shed, spreads to Visalia home, firefighters say
Central California coronavirus cases
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 10%
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man crashes ATV during police chase in Sanger
Show More
Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Home in central Fresno severely damaged after fire, no injuries reported
Suspected drunk driver hit and kills woman near Centerville
More than 3,000 residents without power in northeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News