Good Sports: Donkey basketball at Sierra High School

Yes - donkeys and basketball. It's an unlikely annual tradition the Chieftains have been hosting for more than 40 years.

TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Tollhouse, Sierra High has put the term "March Madness" to the test.

"We have donkey basketball," says teacher Rich Vandenack.

"How would I describe it? Something that you've never seen before," Vandenack said.

"This is not something that every school gets to do," says Ariana Rodriguez.

"It's an opportunity for parents to see their kids doing something a little more than just the normal FFA stuff," says Zowey Witt.

Organized by the school's Future Farmers of America Club, ticket sale proceeds directly benefit the students throughout the year.

Although some Chieftains might be amateurs, the donkeys are pros.

"This is a special set of donkeys, so they're trained for this," Vandenack said.

To help keep the hardwood in check, the donkeys even have their own set of Air Jordans.

"They have little shoes on the bottom of their hooves, so it protects," Vandenack said.

What if the donkey has to go to the bathroom?

"They just go and they scoop it up," Witt said.

Unlike horses, the donkeys run their offense a little slower.

"Pass the ball a lot," Witt said. "You can't move your donkey too easily, so keep it passing, keep it moving."

As is the case every year - a battle of the sexes.

"We have a boys team and a girls team going against each other," Rodriguez said.

Whether you're there for the donkeys, the kindergarteners singing the national anthem or just some good old-fashioned competition, it's a win for everybody in Tollhouse.

"It's not only a fundraiser -- it's just a fun event for the kids and as you can see, it's just a fun event for the community," Vandenack said.

