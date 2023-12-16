Good Sports: Strathmore HS football wins state championship for 2nd time

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the second time in program history, the Strathmore Spartans are state champions.

"I'm sure we shocked a lot of people," says running back Jacob Poole.

This past week, they dominated Bell Gardens 42-7 to claim the Division 7A state title at Pasadena City College.

"The plays are there, and I felt like I'm going to have a big night," says running back Gerardo Ruiz.

Ruiz filled in for the injured Poole, racking up 225 yards and five touchdowns.

"We peaked on the last game of the season," says head coach Jeromy Blackwell.

For coach Blackwell, it all starts with a Spartan attitude.

"We play these teams that are twice our size, and we still go and kick their butts," says quarterback Bryson Bias.

"When you start giving them their lumps and hitting them in the mouth, they don't like that," Blackwell said.

But before the season even started, coach Blackwell took his own lumps.

"My favorite thing to do in the world is mow the lawn," he said.

Just before the 4th of July, coach was out in his backyard mowing and grilling steaks in triple-digit heat.

"The next thing I know, I wake up and it's eight days later," he said.

Coach passed out - nailing his head into brick outside his patio.

"I had this big spot on my forehead for a while, and I guess I'm out and I laid in the mud and proceeded to inhale it," he said.

His wife found him face down in the mud, calling an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.

There, Blackwell was intubated due to heat stroke, aspiration, dehydration and a concussion.

"We were worried, definitely, but we knew Blackwell was going to do everything he could to be out here with us and give us everything he had," Poole said.

Eight days later and 20 pounds lighter, coach would wake up.

"People praying for me, and that's the only thing that saved me," Blackwell said. "I'm telling you -- God brought me back for a reason."

A month later, he was back with the team, leaving his players in shock.

From near death to a state title, coach wouldn't trade his Spartan journey for anything else.

"To do what they just did, I don't think they know what they've done," he said.

