Gyms, workout studios across Valley reopen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gyms and workout studios across California opened their doors Friday morning for the first time in months, but with several modifications.
"At 4 o'clock this morning, it was 'go time'. Everybody was ready. Everybody was happy," said Gb3 Sports Clubs General Manager Shawn Clinton. "I think everyone is just ready to workout again."
After a months-long closure to slow down the spread of COVID-19, gym-goers can expect the first workout back to look a little different as facilities aim to follow guidelines from the California Department of Public Health.
At Gb3, members will be screened for symptoms on the way in and machines will be spaced at least 6 feet apart.
"Basically we laid out the clubs a little bit differently and spread out the equipment," said Clinton.
Masks will be required inside when entering and leaving the facility, but not during a workout. Members must clean their equipment before and after use.
Sanitation stations with cleaning and sanitizing equipment have been placed throughout. Fitness classes, daycare, pools, saunas, and steam rooms at Gb3 locations will remain closed.
At Lifestyle Center in Visalia, temperatures were taken and hands were sanitized before members started exercising.
"There's a lot of cleaning measures. They pretty much clean every machine after every use so I feel pretty confident," said gym-goer Rayce Marlin.
Blue Moon Yoga in northeast Fresno says the studio will be following health guidelines by deep cleaning between sessions, requiring online registration ahead of time, cutting class capacity in half to allow for social distance, and screening people as they enter.
"In re-opening our doors, our classes are full. Out waitlists are full. So people are ready to work out," said Blue Moon Yoga owner Britney Easton.
Lauren Wilson has been attending Blue Moon for years and says the adjustment to the new protocol is worth getting back into the yoga studio.
"We just went in and took everything with us. Normally we leave it in cubbies," said Wilson. "It was actually really easy. It didn't seem like it was an effort."
For those that are not comfortable heading back into a gym or studio, Blue Moon Yoga is continuing to offer free online classes on their Youtube channel for members and nonmembers.
