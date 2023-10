Halloween is right around the corner, so it's about that time to finalize a costume.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Halloween is right around the corner, so it's about that time to finalize a costume.

But something else that should be top of mind -- safety for you and your trick-or-treaters.

Dr. Hailey Nelson with Valley Children's Hospital joined us with tips to help protect your family.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.