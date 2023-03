HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after someone was shot and killed in Hanford.

Police say it happened in the area of Grangeville and 11th at about 10 am.

Several businesses are located in that area, and one parking lot was blocked by crime tape.

It is not known what led to the shooting, but police confirmed that someone was killed.

The scene is still active and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.