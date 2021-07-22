murder

Hanford man found guilty in 2nd murder trial for 2013 killing of his wife

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County jury has found a Hanford man guilty of the 2013 killing of his wife, Melanie Pate.

The jury convicted 58-year-old Todd Pate of first-degree murder on Thursday in his second murder trial.

A judge declared a mistrial during Pate's first murder trial in August 2016 after the jurors were hung 11 to 1. The majority had favored a guilty verdict.

Melanie Pate was found dead in the couple's backyard pool with her throat slashed back on September 2, 2013.

Prosecutors later charged Todd Pate with murder, adding a special allegation for torture because they say he used multiple weapons when he attacked her.

Melanie Pate had filed for divorce from Todd five days before she was killed.

Todd Pate faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. His sentencing will be held on September 8.
