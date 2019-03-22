Have You Seen Him: Who Killed Rahman Newsome?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the person who shot and killed 21-year-old Rahman Newsome in October 2017.
Police say Newsome was playing video games at a friend's house on October 13, 2017, in the area of W. Mayfair Drive and E. Normal Avenue. When Newsome left to catch the bus at about 6:45 p.m., a car approached him.
"Someone inside the vehicle opened up fire on him and shot him multiple times and fled," said Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Loren Kasten.
The suspect vehicle was caught on a nearby surveillance video. It's described by witnesses as a 2010-2015 Mazda Crossover-type vehicle with a moon roof. Police believe there were multiple people in the vehicle and it's unclear who fired the gun, but the driver of the car is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s.
Newsome died at the scene, just months shy of graduating. Police say he had no history of gang activity and no criminal background, and they do not know why he would have been targeted.
"He was just over there visiting a friend," Kasten said.
Police believe there are witnesses who saw the shooting and the car but have not come forward. They're asking for help to catch Newsome's killer.
"I'd like to see if we could garner some information from people to help us solve this so we can try to bring some closure to this family."
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
