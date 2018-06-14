A group of medical professionals from China have traveled long hours and thousands of miles to view the latest in cancer-fighting technology in the United States-- and it's housed in Clovis.When it opens it's doors the new cancer institute located at Clovis Community Medical will provide the highest level of cancer care in the Central Valley.Chief of Medical Physics at Community Medical Centers Dr. Kenneth Forster said, "UCSF has a lot of the same equipment, but not under one roof, and you'll see that you'll be able to walk less than 200 feet and go from one piece of equipment to the last one."The facility features state of the art radiation therapy equipment made with the patient in mind. They'll have the world's first and only true digital pet CT scanner system.Doctors said bigger MRI rooms and ambient displays will make patients feel more at ease."Everybody that goes through an MRI is going to tell you two things-- I felt claustrophobic and that noise was deafening and this gets rid of both," said Dr. Forster.The visit came about after Berj Apkarian, the hospitals Vice President of International Health Relations, visited the Beijing Medical Center. He told doctors about the new cancer institute they're opening and they had to check it out for themselves."I explained to them how we are proud of this institute and it peaked their interest and within one week after my visit, they decided to come here."The Chinese delegation hopes at the end of their visit there's a long-lasting relationship.Xueji Li with the Cancer Hospital Academy of Medical Sciences Director said, "In the future maybe we can collaborate with each other forever.The new facility will open its doors on the first of August.