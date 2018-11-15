Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Several fires burning across the state of California are taking a toll on the air quality in the Central Valley.
According to Valley Air, Fresno County and Merced County will both be in the Unhealthy range Friday, November 15. As for Madera County, Kings County, and Tulare County, they will all be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday.
Valley air says with these conditions you should limit your outdoor activities, especially children and people with chronic heart and lung disease. It says everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
