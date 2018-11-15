AIR QUALITY

Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley

KFSN Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several fires burning across the state of California are taking a toll on the air quality in the Central Valley.

According to Valley Air, Fresno County and Merced County will both be in the Unhealthy range Friday, November 15. As for Madera County, Kings County, and Tulare County, they will all be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday.

Valley air says with these conditions you should limit your outdoor activities, especially children and people with chronic heart and lung disease. It says everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

If you would like more information about the Valley's Air Quality click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthair qualityCamp FirewildfiresmokeFresno CountyMerced CountyMadera CountyTulare CountyKings County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
Classes canceled, students wear masks at UC Merced as air quality worsens
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
Time-lapse: How Camp Fire smoke plume choked Northern California
Camp Fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
More air quality
HEALTH & FITNESS
Adventist Health expands services during flu season
Health Watch: "Smart Parts" for amputees and others could be Medicine's next big thing
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Workout Wednesday: Why it's never too late to start exercising
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
High speed rail project riddled with poor decision-making, says scathing state audit report
Classes canceled, students wear masks at UC Merced as air quality worsens
Family looking for ashes of veteran that may have been lost in Camp Fire
Government officials sounding alarm about counterfeit bike helmets
Central Valley search and rescue crews help with recovery efforts at Camp Fire
Local businesses collecting donations to help fire victims
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Mom describes surviving Camp Fire with her 'miracle baby'
Show More
Fallen Air Force pilot to be remembered, public invited to procession
12-year-old Sanger girl arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
Fresno Fire: At least 10 families displaced in East Central Fresno apartment fire
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
More News