AIR QUALITY

Northern California Regional Water Polo Championships for high school athletes cancelled due to unhealthy air quality

EMBED </>More Videos

Several local water polo teams will not be able to finish their season after the California Interscholastic Foundation cancelled the NorCal Regional Water Polo Championships due to

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The air pollution from wildfire smoke in Central and Northern California has led officials to cancel the Northern California Regional Water Polo Championships.

RELATED: Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley

On Thursday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for high school sports, relocated the Championship event from Northern California to Clovis because the air quality here was better than the very unhealthy conditions in the Bay Area.

But, deteriorating conditions in the Valley on Friday and this weekend led CIF officials to cancel the Championship for 2018.

RELATED: Accuweather Forecast

In a message posted to Twitter, CIF said that it congratulated all NorCal Water Polo teams for a great season and thanked them for being "great team players during difficult times."



The Valley's air pollution has also lead high school officials to postpone some football games in the North Valley.

RELATED: Classes canceled, students wear masks at UC Merced as air quality worsens

RELATED: Schools keep kids indoors as smoke from Camp Fire spreads to Merced
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsair qualitywildfiresmokehigh school sportswater poloCamp FireFresno CountyMerced County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
Classes canceled, students wear masks at UC Merced as air quality worsens
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
Time-lapse: How Camp Fire smoke plume choked Northern California
More air quality
SPORTS
How Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and the Warriors move forward
Bill Parcells says in book that Bill Walsh cheated during 1985 playoff matchup
Car used by LeBron James as high school senior going to auction
With best years behind them, Giants face tough task of starting over
More Sports
Top Stories
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
Two teens arrested after leading police on overnight high-speed chase in Northeast Fresno
This year's Thanksgiving meal will be the cheapest in years
Gas prices drop this month
EXCLUSIVE: Man who believes he accidentally started an East Central Fresno apartment fire speaks out
Two Hanford P.D. officers crash during high-speed pursuit on HWY 99, suspect arrested
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Show More
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
High speed rail project riddled with poor decision-making, says scathing state audit report
Driver charged in Ind. bus crash that killed 3 children pleads not guilty
Drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays on Pennsylvania highway
Kim Porter, rapper Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies
More News