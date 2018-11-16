We are confirming that NorCal Regional Water Polo Championships have been canceled due to poor air quality.



The air pollution from wildfire smoke in Central and Northern California has led officials to cancel the Northern California Regional Water Polo Championships.On Thursday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for high school sports, relocated the Championship event from Northern California to Clovis because the air quality here was better than the very unhealthy conditions in the Bay Area.But, deteriorating conditions in the Valley on Friday and this weekend led CIF officials to cancel the Championship for 2018.In a message posted to Twitter, CIF said that it congratulated all NorCal Water Polo teams for a great season and thanked them for being "great team players during difficult times."The Valley's air pollution has also lead high school officials to postpone some football games in the North Valley.