Workout Wednesday: Chair exercises that won't make you feel guilty about skipping the gym

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Don't have time to hit the gym every day?
Well, you can still get in a good workout right from your chair at work or home.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy talks about three chair exercises you can do anytime, even during your lunch break or while watching TV.
Rhonda says you should start with sitting up straight on the edge of your chair, activate your core and back muscles.
She says to keep your feet flat on the floor, reach to the sky and breath.
Then alternate punching or reaching your arms to the sky for 10 to 20 reps (2 times).
Rhonda says to stay sitting tall at the end of the chair and march, bringing your knees as high as you can for 10 to 20 steps (2 times).
She says the last exercise is a crunch, sit at the end of your chair having your shoulder blades touching the back of the chair and do a crunch.
Rhonda says the exercise may sound easy but it will work those abs.
"We can always make excuses, but we are the ones that benefit from a healthy fit body," says Rhonda.
