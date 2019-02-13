Workout Wednesday: Simple tips to lose weight and keep it off

If you've been working hard to drop those unwanted pounds but the scale still isn't budging, you could be making some simple mistakes.Our local fitness expert, Rhonda Murphy, has some tips to follow if you're looking to lose weight and keep it off.Rhonda says if you write down everything you eat, you will find those empty unwanted calories.She recommends to write it down for at least one week.Then you want to take processed, high calorie, low nutrient foods out of your diet.Start adding foods that are rich in fiber, high in nutrients like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains.Rhonda says when you make a more conscious decision about what you're putting in your body you will see the results.If you're trying to lose weight without a game plan it will always be unsuccessful.If you're on a quick fad diet you will lose the weight for sure, but when you go off the diet, the weight will most likely come back.Start taking out high-calorie sugary drinks.If you add water to your diet to clean out your system, it helps make your skin look better and you will start feeling better.Rhonda says just remember we didn't gain the weight overnight and we're not going to lose it that way either.