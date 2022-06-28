weather

How Valley outdoor workers are coping with the extreme heat

CAL-OSHA requires employers to take steps to prevent heat illness. That includes providing workers with water, shade and rest.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With triple-digit temperatures scorching Central California, the risk of heat exhaustion is getting higher for resident - especially for those who work outside.

But from farm workers to construction workers, many professionals in the Valley are finding ways to cope with the blazing heat.

As construction on high-end homes in the Fig Garden area continue, project Manager and interior designer Gary Steinart says the health and safety of his workers are top of mind.

"They start very early, they leave very early and they work hard," he says.

While the paint crews are working inside, they are finding ways to stay cool with no air conditioning.

Steinart says they had to adapt quickly to the triple-digit temperatures.

"We've adjusted the schedule for this week - on one of the other houses we were going to have a roofing crew doing some repairs, but we were like nope, that's not happening this week."

According to the CDC, heat-related illnesses are preventable.

But it is crucial to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headaches or fainting.

Farmworkers also have to deal with extreme heat in the summer.

So that's why the Fresno County Farm Bureau continues to advocate for them - focusing on education and outreach.

Ryan Jacobsen with the bureau says one of the most simple things to do is make sure you are drinking water.

"Making sure that shade is accessible, easily available. Making sure mandatory breaks are being taken. When somebody just doesn't quite feel right, they are taking the special precautions - sit down, get out of the sun, and the buddy system is extremely important."

CAL-OSHA requires employers to take steps to prevent heat illness. That includes providing workers with water, shade and rest.

