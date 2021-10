VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Thursday morning and then drove off.Officers were called around 2:30 am to Noble Avenue and Dollner Street.When police arrived, they found a female pedestrian lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Her name has not been released.Investigators say she was hit by a car, but the driver was nowhere to be found. No description of the suspect's vehicle has been provided.Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4232.