Police to increase reward for information on deadly Parlier shooting

Authorities have identified the 16-year-old who was shot and killed in Parlier late Sunday night as Ricardo Chavana.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier police will announce a reward increase for information leading to the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old.Authorities will hold a news conference to release more information about the reward and investigation on Tuesday morning.The deadly shooting happened late on Sunday, February 20, near Bulah and Trujillo.Officers say Ricardo Chavana was shot while he was in bed.His father says the suspect hopped a wall into their yard, walked to the back of the house and fired several shots.Chavana was taken to the hospital in Selma, where he later died.A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.Anyone with information is asked to call the Parlier Police Department. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867.