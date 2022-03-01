fatal shooting

Police to increase reward for information on deadly Parlier shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Police to increase reward for information on deadly Parlier shooting

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier police will announce a reward increase for information leading to the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old.

Authorities will hold a news conference to release more information about the reward and investigation on Tuesday morning.

The deadly shooting happened late on Sunday, February 20, near Bulah and Trujillo.

Officers say Ricardo Chavana was shot while he was in bed.

His father says the suspect hopped a wall into their yard, walked to the back of the house and fired several shots.

RELATED: Parlier teen gunned down, family believes wrong target hit
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have identified the 16-year-old who was shot and killed in Parlier late Sunday night as Ricardo Chavana.



Chavana was taken to the hospital in Selma, where he later died.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parlier Police Department. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parlierfresno countyfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideteen killedshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Sheriff: Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
Parlier teen gunned down, family believes wrong target hit
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
Police: Man hospitalized after shooting near restaurant at River Park
Parents, health experts discuss future changes to student mask mandate
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
Valley pilot, Ukrainian wife raising money to help those in Ukraine
Mountain lion spotted roaming through Selma neighborhood
Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
Show More
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno, police say
Woman shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say
High school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
More TOP STORIES News